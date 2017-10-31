Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Australian HC opens drinking water facility in Bullay Bala – Daily Times

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Times

Australian HC opens drinking water facility in Bullay Bala
Daily Times
ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson, on Tuesday, opened a facility in Bullay Bala, Punjab which would provide the community with clean drinking water and improved sanitation services. The clean drinking water supply …
Addressing Climate Change Means Addressing the Global Sanitation CrisisIISD’s SDG Knowledge Hub (press release) (blog)
Australia funds clean drinking water, sanitation facility in PunjabPakistan Observer (blog)
FG to consider legislation against open defecation – MinisterThe Nation Newspaper
Pakistan Today
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.