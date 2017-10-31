Australian HC opens drinking water facility in Bullay Bala – Daily Times
Daily Times
Australian HC opens drinking water facility in Bullay Bala
Daily Times
ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson, on Tuesday, opened a facility in Bullay Bala, Punjab which would provide the community with clean drinking water and improved sanitation services. The clean drinking water supply …
