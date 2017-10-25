Pages Navigation Menu

Auto dealer arraigned for perversion of Justice

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A 48-year-old auto dealer, Semiu Abiodun, who failed to produce the person he stood surety for, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. Abiodun, a resident of Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing trial on charges bordering on conspiracy and perversion of justice, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. The defendant denied committing the offences, while the Magistrate, Mr MKO Fadeyi, admitted him to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

