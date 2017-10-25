Auto dealer charged with perversion of justice

A 48-year-old auto dealer, Semiu Abiodun, who failed to produce the person he stood surety for, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Abiodun, a resident of Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing trial on charges bordering on conspiracy and perversion of justice.

The defendant denied committing the offences, while the Magistrate, Mr MKO Fadeyi, admitted him to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The prosecutor, Insp. G.B. Ekundayo, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 15, 2016 at Mushin Police Station, Mushin, Lagos.

Ekundayo alleged that the defendant conspired with one other now at large to obstruct and pervert the course of justice.

“The accused stood as a surety for one Sikiru Ajala, who was arrested for stealing a Toyota Camry car.

“Ajala was then granted N1.5million bail and released to the accused, who promised to produce him on Dec. 17, 2016 and every subsequent dates till the case is finally disposed off, but he failed to produce him.

“The accused is hereby called upon to show course why the sum of N1.5million bond executed by him should not be forfeited to the Lagos State Government” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Section 99(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that the Section 99 (1) provides seven years imprisonment for perversion of justice.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 6 for mention.

NAN

The post Auto dealer charged with perversion of justice appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

