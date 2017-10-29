Auto Rally: Work and Play stake N2m

Akure and Ilara- Mokun in Ondo State are set to host the second edition of the Work and Play Rally November 10 – 11 as organisers have staked N2million prize for participants.

Chief Executive Officer of Work and Play, Kome Brown, stated that the event would be an improvement from the maiden edition which was held in Sagamu, Ogun State earlier in the year.

“Work and Play is designed as a breather for the working class, where Auto Rally is the key activity” Kome said.

“After the inaugural edition, we have raised the standard of the event, including the total purse for our winners and the overall outlook of the event,” she added.

According to Kome, the two-day race would bring people from the corporate world together to network and relax as well as serve as a platform to develop and support the auto racing industry in the country.

The Off-Road race would be flagged off in Ilara Imokin with the Chairman of Elizade, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, commencing the race.

The Work and Play Auto Rally has attracted the attention of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile), the World Governing body for car race and their officials will officiate in the event.

The post Auto Rally: Work and Play stake N2m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

