Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI

News Agency of Nigeria The automotive policy is biting harder on the economy and must be urgently reviewed, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said on Monday in Lagos. The Director-General of LCCI, Mr Muda Yusuf, who made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the review was necessary for facilitated economic growth. Yusuf said that the policy, which raised tariff on imported cars from 20 per cent to 70 per cent, had put the cost of vehicles beyond the reach of many individuals and corporate bodies “There is the need to act quickly to reverse the unsavory situation,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

