AVM Olufunsho Martins passes after Vehicle plunged into Lagoon

The bodies of Air Vice Marshal Olufunsho Martins and his driver have been recovered after the vehicle they were driving in plunged into the lagoon. According to Vanguard, the AVM’s vehicle was on Saturday in a lone accident, somersaulting before plunging into the Lagos lagoon. The vehicle, a Ford Explorer SUV, was removed from the lagoon in […]

