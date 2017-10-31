Pages Navigation Menu

Axed Catalan leader says accepts ‘challenge’ of snap poll

Catalonia’s deposed leader Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday he accepted the “challenge” of snap regional elections called for December 21 by the Spanish government, adding he would “respect” the result.

“I want a clear commitment from the state. Will the state respect the results that could give separatist forces a majority?” he nevertheless asked reporters in Brussels.

