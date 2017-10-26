Applause as Apleni suspension is lifted – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Applause as Apleni suspension is lifted
Independent Online
DIRECTOR-general of Home Affairs Mkuseli Apleni vowed to be back at his post yesterday, shortly after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, lifted his precautionary suspension. A spontaneous clapping of hands from his supporters in the public gallery broke …
Ayanda Dlodlo welcomes Mkuseli Apleni back at home affairs
DG of Home Affairs to address media after suspension set aside
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!