Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Applause as Apleni suspension is lifted – Independent Online

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Applause as Apleni suspension is lifted
Independent Online
DIRECTOR-general of Home Affairs Mkuseli Apleni vowed to be back at his post yesterday, shortly after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, lifted his precautionary suspension. A spontaneous clapping of hands from his supporters in the public gallery broke
Ayanda Dlodlo welcomes Mkuseli Apleni back at home affairsBusiness Day
DG of Home Affairs to address media after suspension set asideNews24

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.