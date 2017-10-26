Ayew’s Determination Hailed By Noble

Mark Noble has lauded Andre Ayew, after his performance helped West Ham defeat Tottenham in the EFL Cup.

Tottenhan were 2-0 up at the break, only to collapse and lose 3-2 at the full-time. Ayew netted a brace within five minutes.

And Ogbonna netted the winner for Bilic’s men in the 70th minute, staging a stunning comeback.

In his reaction to the win, Noble lauded the Ghana international’s determination.

“We had a fantastic ball in from the corner [for Ogbonna’s goal], but the others, we’ve seen this from ‘Dre before,” Noble told club website.

“He knows where the ball is going to drop. They were two fantastic goals from him.

“He has had a bit of stick, this player, but he’s kept on grinding and he deserves that tonight.”

