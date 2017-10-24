Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Baba, Maina, Idris and other stories – By Reuben Abati

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

“I hear say our Sai Baba don return from Turkey” “Did you hope that he would stay there permanently? He went for the D-8 meeting, and he is bound to return.” “D-8 meeting. I have been thinking about it. We are supposed to be a secular country but internationally, we have continued to engage with …

The post Baba, Maina, Idris and other stories – By Reuben Abati appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.