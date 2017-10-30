Babachir Lawal: Jonathan’s former aide, Omokri reacts to sack of SGF

Reno Omokri, former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday reacted to the sack of suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal. Buhari on Monday order the sack of Lawal after 10 months on suspension Reacting, however, Omokri wondered why it took Buhari almost one year to sack […]

Babachir Lawal: Jonathan’s former aide, Omokri reacts to sack of SGF

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

