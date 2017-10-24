Baby Kidnapper arrested in Ogun State

Members of a syndicate, who reportedly specialise in kidnapping of babies, have been arrestearrestedod by the Ogun State Police Command. The command also rescued a 3-year-old victim from the gang. The gang members, who were paraded by the command on Tuesday include Abibat Oyesanya, Morenike Shittu and Olubunmi Tajudeen. The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, …

