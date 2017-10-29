Back then, i did the dj thing for fun – Nonso Ajufo, DJ Big N

Nonso Ajufo, popularly known as ‘DJ Big N’ is one of the respected disc jockeys in Nigeria. He had his first degree in Psychology in Nigeria before proceeding to the United Kingdom for Masters of Business Administration degree. While overseas, he pursued his passion by becoming a disc jockey. Big N is currently the DJ for Don Jazzy Mavin Records. In this interview, he talks about his firsts…

First day as DJ (Non-professional)

It was when I was in London. It was a school party. Back then I was doing the DJ thing for fun, whenever we had a house party. But when people began to take me seriously I was invited to London for a gig. I was in Conventry and I had to go all the way to London, somewhere in Swiss Cottage. I did the show there. It was a normal house party, we had a number of young people there trying to have fun. Then, police came to shut the party down.

First day as professional DJ

Professionally, it was when I got back from London in 2010. I came back on holiday and there was a show at Oniru beach. There were like 1,500 people there on the beach. That was my first professional outing as a DJ, it was crazy. It was crazy, the energy of the young people was crazy.

First big gig

Playing at the Centenary Awards ceremony where 26 heads of state were present.

First GSM phone

It was a Motorola Talkabout

Your first salary as a DJ?

If I tell you that one, eeeh, its unbelievable because I got N1.2 million. But after that one, it started going down. People will offer you 100k, 200k 300k, but because I did so well and I did overtime. I was supposed to be there for four hours, I ended up spending 8hrs from 7a.m. I ended up leaving there by 4a.m the next day.

First car

It was KIA Capital. That was in 2000. It seems I gave the car to my mechanic.

First trip abroad?

I was a teenager then. I was very young. I had always been to London with my parents.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

