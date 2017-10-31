Pages Navigation Menu

Bahrain court sentences 10 men over terrorism charges

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World

A Bahraini court sentenced 10 men to life imprisonment on charges of forming terrorist cell and plotting attacks, the Bahraini Public Prosecution said on Tuesday. The citizenship of the 10 men was revoked. The men were accused of receiving training in military camps in Iran and Iraq with the use of arms and bombs to…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

