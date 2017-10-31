Bala Mohammed: Report on alleged forfeiture of 14 properties media trial
FORMER minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed yesterday dismissed and described as media trial, the reports alleging the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, last Wednesday, gave the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the nod to take possession of his 14 choice properties in Abuja. The ex-FCT minister who equally […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!