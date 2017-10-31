Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bale to miss Tottenham reunion, but Isco ready for Real Madrid – Goal.com

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Bale to miss Tottenham reunion, but Isco ready for Real Madrid
Goal.com
Gareth Bale will not be reunited with Tottenham in the Champions League after missing out on a place in Real Madrid's travelling squad. The Blancos have named a 19-man party for the midweek clash at Wembley Stadium. Real 7/2 to beat Spurs to nil …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.