Ballots for Liberia presidential run-off arrive Oct. 28

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A consignment of ballot papers for Liberia’s presidential run-off election on Nov. 7 is expected to arrive in the country on Oct. 28, the National Elections Commission (NEC) disclosed on Wednesday. NEC chairman Jerome Korkoya said the commission had ordered 3,053,435 ballots, the same quantity printed for the first round of the elections. “The ballots…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

