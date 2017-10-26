Ballots for Liberia presidential run-off arrive Oct. 28

A consignment of ballot papers for Liberia’s presidential run-off election on Nov. 7 is expected to arrive in the country on Oct. 28, the National Elections Commission (NEC) disclosed on Wednesday. NEC chairman Jerome Korkoya said the commission had ordered 3,053,435 ballots, the same quantity printed for the first round of the elections. “The ballots…

The post Ballots for Liberia presidential run-off arrive Oct. 28 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

