Banger Alert! Checkout Tekno’s New Song Featuring Wizkid

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Trending Now is the good news of a new Banger Alert by Tekno Featuring Wizkid which is Set for release any moment from now! Yes, you read it correctly, Its Starboy, Wizkid And Slimdaddy, Tekno and theres nothing more to expect than a potential banger. A video from Lawal Dimlaw shows Tekno having his hair …

