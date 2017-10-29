Banger Alert! Mayorkun Is About To Release A New Single Titled “Che Che”

Who’s ready for this? Y’all should keep your headsets in position because DMW star boy, Mayorkun is dropping a new brain bursting hit song anytime from now. The Elated “MAMA” crooner announced the anticipation of the single which he has titled “Che Che“. see below; source: 36ng

The post Banger Alert! Mayorkun Is About To Release A New Single Titled “Che Che” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

