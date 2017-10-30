Pages Navigation Menu

Banky W returns to school

RnB singer, actor and filmmaker, Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W has returned to the New York Film Academy where he had earlier taken an eight weeks filmmaking class. According to the actor, this time around, he’s back for screenwriting classes. In a short clip on his  page, Banky opines that we have a whole generation …

