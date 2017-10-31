Pages Navigation Menu

“Banning open grazing is an invitation to anarchy” – Fulani Herdsmen

The Secretary-General of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), Sale Bayeri, has said that banning open grazing in Plateau State is an invitation to anarchy. According to ThisDay, Bayeri was reacting to a protest staged at the Plateau State House of Assembly by youths across the 6 states making up the Middle-Belt on […]

