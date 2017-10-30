Bauchi Govt. to disburse N46m to health facilities under NSHIP

The Bauchi State Government, has approved the disbursement of N46 million to 16 health centres in Dass Local Government Areas (LGAs) under the Nigerian states health Investment Project, (NSHIP).

The Project Coordinator, Dr Adamu Muhammed, made this disclosure in a statement issued by Mr Suleimen Dambam, the state Information Officer, Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The statement, which was made available to Newsmen on Monday in Bauchi, stated that the fund was in addition to the N28 million earlier disbursed to the heath facilities.

According to him, the disbursement serves as first and second quarter remittance of the implementation of the project.

Muhammad, however, said that the fund would be distributed to the benefiting facilities based on performance.

He explained that each facility was verified on the quality and quantity of services rendered to the people.

In the statement, the state Programme Manager, ‘Save One Million Lives’, Alhaji Abdullahi Zakshi, urged facility managers to always prioritise saving of lives for the wellbeing of the people.

Zakshi advised health workers to improve on their human relations, especially with patients, adding that cordial relationship with clients would improve healthcare delivery system in the state.

In a remark, the Director, Primary Health Care of the council area, Alhaji Sulaiman Abdu-Kirfi, lauded the State Government for selecting the beneficiaries in the LGA for the pilot implementation of the project.

The post Bauchi Govt. to disburse N46m to health facilities under NSHIP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

