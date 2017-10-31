Bayelsa Govt debunks rumour of new monkeypox infection

BAYELSA State Government has declared that there is no fresh case of the viral infection, monkey pox. The Commissioner of Health, Prof Ebitimitula Etebu, debunked claims that two new cases of monkey pox virus had been detected in Bayelsa. Monkey pox had broken out at Agbura, a suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital, in September. […]

