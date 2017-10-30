Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayern Star Robert Lewandowski Officially Ruled Out of Celtic Champions League Clash – Sports Illustrated

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Illustrated

Bayern Star Robert Lewandowski Officially Ruled Out of Celtic Champions League Clash
Sports Illustrated
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski will play no part in his side's Champions League showdown with Glasgow Celtic on Tuesday after boss Jupp Heynckes elected to take no risks with the Poland international and left the frontman in Germany.
Celtic v Bayern MunichBBC Sport
Lewandowski sidelined: Bayern is aware of its serious striker problemXinhua
We're a different team at Celtic Park, insists Griffiths as Bayern loomBelfast Telegraph
SkySports –BT Sport (press release) (blog) –Goal.com –Bleacher Report
all 79 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.