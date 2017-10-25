BBC appeals to UN over ‘persecution’ of journalists by Iran

New York – The BBC has filed a complaint with the United Nations, accusing Iranian authorities of “a sustained campaign of harassment and persecution” against their Persian journalists.

“Tehran initiated a criminal investigation into 152 BBC Persian staff, former staff and contributors for “conspiracy against national security” in Iran and abroad,’’ the BBC said in a statement on Wednesday.

BBC Persian members of staff have also had their assets frozen and were being prevented from inheriting or selling assets in Iran, including property and cars.

This is the latest in a “sustained campaign of harassment and persecution which is designed to pressure journalists against continuing their work for the BBC,’’ the statement noted.

The BBC’s Director-General Tony Hall called the investigation “politically motivated” and “an unprecedented collective punishment of journalists who are simply doing their jobs.”

According to the flagship British broadcaster, staff and their families have been targeted by the Iranian government since the 2009 presidential elections when the Iranian government accused foreign powers of interference.

BBC Persian broadcasts from London, and many members of staff have decided against travelling to Iran to visit dying parents for fear of imprisonment or being prevented from leaving afterwards.

The BBC also said their staffs had been subjected to fake news accusing them of sexual impropriety or sexual acts which were illegal in Iran, including those which attract the death penalty.

The complaint to the UN, directed at David Kaye, the Special Rapporteur for the Promotion and Protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, saying Iran’s behaviour was in breach of its obligations under various international treaties. (dpa/NAN)

The post BBC appeals to UN over ‘persecution’ of journalists by Iran appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

