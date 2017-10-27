BBC Minute: On the UN’s most dangerous mission – BBC News

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa


BBC Minute: On the UN's most dangerous mission
Three Chadian United Nations peacekeeping soldiers from the Minusma mission in Mali were killed on Thursday 26th October, when their vehicle drove over a mine. There are currently more than 12,000 United Nations soldiers and police in the north of Mali
