BBC Minute: On the UN’s most dangerous mission – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
BBC Minute: On the UN's most dangerous mission
BBC News
Three Chadian United Nations peacekeeping soldiers from the Minusma mission in Mali were killed on Thursday 26th October, when their vehicle drove over a mine. There are currently more than 12,000 United Nations soldiers and police in the north of Mali …
France condemns terrorist attack targeting peacekeepers in Mali
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!