BBC, NYT, others barred from covering China standing committee presentation

Journalists from the BBC, The Economist, the Financial Times, The Guardian and the New York Times, were all on Wednesday barred from attending the official presentation of China’s new leadership team.

A move the local foreign correspondents club described as “a punishment.”

“The presentation of the new Politburo Standing Committee was a high profile news event and therefore it was “hard to avoid the conclusion that these media organisations have been singled out to send a message.

“Using media access as a tool to punish journalists whose coverage the Chinese authorities disapprove of is a gross violation of the principles of press freedom,” the Foreign Correspondents Club of China (FCC) said.

The BBC’s China editor Carrie Gracie said that no official reason was given “but unofficially journalists were told their reporting was to blame.”

“A sign of China’s growing determination to control the message at home and abroad,” Gracie said.

“Maybe someone didn’t get Xi Jinping’s 68-pg memo on dawn of more open, confident ‘new era’?,” the Financial Times’ Beijing bureau chief Tom Mitchell tweeted.

President Xi Jinping told reporters who did attend the meeting that “lavish praise” from others was not needed, however “objective reporting and constructive suggestions” were welcome, the official Xinhau news agency reported.

The post BBC, NYT, others barred from covering China standing committee presentation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

