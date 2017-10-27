Be Like Chuks’ Dad! VAIDS urges Nigerian Taxpayers to regularize their Tax Status

The Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) is a time-limited opportunity for Nigerian Taxpayers to regularize their tax status relating to past tax periods. In exchange for fully and honestly declaring previously undisclosed assets and income between now and March 31st, 2018, taxpayers will benefit from forgiveness of overdue interest and penalties, and the […]

