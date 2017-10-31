Be proactive, Buratai charges Army officers

WORRIED by increasing security challenges in the country, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt General Tukur Buratai, has urged his officers to take proactive measures toward addressing these challenges. The COAS stated this while declaring open a two-day workshop in Abuja for General Officers’ Commanding, GOCs, Corps Commanders, and Commandant of Nigerian Army Schools. […]

