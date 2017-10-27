Be ready for emerging world of robots – Obasanjo tells youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday morning urged Nigerian youths to embrace robotics education while their formative and impressionable age last because of its potential to prepare them for global leadership roles.

Obasanjo also allay the fears that the robotics age would take away more jobs from Nigerians in a country that already is reeling with unemployment challenges.

The ex – President spoke while making his remarks at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun capital, during the opening of RoboRave Nigeria 2017, – Robotics training and competition, for 200 pupils drawn from private and public schools in parts of Nigeria.

The programme is being sponsored by the United States Consulate in Nigeria to encourage robotics and science education in Nigerian children.

Obasanjo said rather than take jobs off people, robotics would certainly throw up new and more jobs for many to grab, urging Nigeria and youths to get prepared for the emerging opportunities robotics training would bring.

In his remarks, the United States Consul General F. John Bray, said many developed nations of the world have anchored their continued economic growth on “science, technology, engineering and mathematics – STEM.”

Bray added that through RoboRave programme, Nigerian children would be inspired to learn more about the importance of STEM, creation, innovation and product development.

According to him, children who received STEM education via robotics training would be better prepared to “solve real life problems with more creativity, critical thinking and effectiveness.”

The post Be ready for emerging world of robots – Obasanjo tells youths appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

