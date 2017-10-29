Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beauty and brains behind Nigeria’s top comedians

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tweet Share Pin it +1 There is no doubt that comedy is a lucrative business in Nigeria. Top comedians keep laughing all the way to the banks, and one sometimes wonder how they are able to stay creative and innovative over the years. However, many of them have the right support on the home front; …

The post Beauty and brains behind Nigeria’s top comedians appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.