BeepMAGNET unveils youth entrepreneurial, empowerment platforms – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
BeepMAGNET unveils youth entrepreneurial, empowerment platforms
Vanguard
BEEPMAGNET International Group has introduced two of its e-compliant entrepreneurship and empowerment innovation platforms called the GoldClub 3.0 and the BMCoin. Unveiling this at a business dinner to mark its one year anniversary in Lagos, the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!