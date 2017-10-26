BeepMAGNET unveils youth entrepreneurial, empowerment platforms

By Chris Onuoha

BEEPMAGNET International Group has introduced two of its e-compliant entrepreneurship and empowerment innovation platforms called the GoldClub 3.0 and the BMCoin.

Unveiling this at a business dinner to mark its one year anniversary in Lagos, the Group revealed that with the prevailing technology knowledge gap as a major challenge encountered in online transactions in the country, the introduction of the innovative technology will go a long way to revolutionize the concepts of crypto currency education, financial freedom as well as empower, create jobs, and proffer alternative streams of income for young Nigerians.

According to Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, BeepMagnet Group, Gilead Okolonkwo, “The Goldclub International is an online community that works at helping its members get the best discounts, bonuses and deals across broad categories of their lifestyle needs as well as mentorship programmes in e-commerce opportunities and reward for personal development. Our vision is to be the leading e-compliant and empowerment platform in Africa by 2020 via e-commerce, precious metal and crypto-currency, e-payment travel and tourism and real estate, among others.”

Okolonkwo noted that the challenges need to be tackled urgently and in curbing these challenges, crypto currency education, which defines how pressing issues like unemployment, knowledge gap and financial freedom could be solved through technology using the Block Chain hub, is needed.

“With Block Chain technology model, crypto currency becomes visible and block chain technology is not only powering crypto currency but through our research, block chain technology can be used to solve the problem of land registry, micro credit finance, law and other IT compliance transactions.

“We are looking at government considering block chain model with two keys – the public and private key.

