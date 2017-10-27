Beer Olympics excite campusers as they are officially unveiled. [Photos]

By Our Reporter

A new exciting game targeting campusers has been unveiled.

Dubbed “Beer Olympics”, the Black Bell sponsored games were launched at Game Club on Thursday evening as Makerere University faced off with Kyambogo University in different games including Beer pong, Beer checkers, and Shooting challenge.

The games kicked off with Beer Checkers, and then to Beer Pong and finally the Shooting challenge.

The excitement was palpable as the campusers cheered on their teams as Kyambogo University went on to finally emerge victors on the evening after garnering 10 points. They beat Makerere University in beer pong and beer checkers and lost the shooting challenge.

According to Paul Rwandekeye – Innovations Manager, Uganda Breweries Limited, the different universities set to participate in these exciting games include Makerere University, Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Kyambogo University, and Uganda Christian University Mukono.

The finalist will win an all-expenses-paid Black Bell party at any location of their choice.

The Beer Olympics will happen at various bars and venues around town including Game, Trends, Pool nest, Comrades, Casablanca, and Vegas among others.

Here are some photos from the event:

The post Beer Olympics excite campusers as they are officially unveiled. [Photos] appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

