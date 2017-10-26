Bekee Igwe: Rochas and the Liberian children

Against the backdrop of recent euphoria and backlash in the media against the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha for hosting the South African President, Jacob Zuma, attention shifted from a very important part of activities marking the 55th birthday of the seeming controversial politician. Notably, focus was lost on the teeming children rescued by […]

Bekee Igwe: Rochas and the Liberian children

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

