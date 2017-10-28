Pages Navigation Menu

Belgium asks France for temporary transfer of key terrorism suspect

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Belgian authorities on Friday confirmed they had asked their French counterparts to allow the temporary transfer of a key terrorism suspect, Salah Abdeslam, to Belgium so that he could attend trial there. Abdeslam is in custody and awaiting trial in France for his alleged involvement in the Paris terrorist attacks in November 2015 that…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

