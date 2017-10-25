Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BellaNaijaWCW Kelechi Udoagwu of Skrife is Helping African Millennials Understand Tech with Ease

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Technology has come to stay and understandably so: it is making work and life easier and faster. While it is making work less stressful, it is almost difficult for the individual with little or no training to understand and most tech news/discussion platforms can sometimes be alienating to the non-techy individual. How do you get […]

The post #BellaNaijaWCW Kelechi Udoagwu of Skrife is Helping African Millennials Understand Tech with Ease appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.