#BellaNaijaWCW Kelechi Udoagwu of Skrife is Helping African Millennials Understand Tech with Ease

Technology has come to stay and understandably so: it is making work and life easier and faster. While it is making work less stressful, it is almost difficult for the individual with little or no training to understand and most tech news/discussion platforms can sometimes be alienating to the non-techy individual. How do you get […]

The post #BellaNaijaWCW Kelechi Udoagwu of Skrife is Helping African Millennials Understand Tech with Ease appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

