Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bello Appoints New Sarkin Bwari, Preaches Peace

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called on all stakeholders, particularly the people of Bwari Chiefdom to live in peace with each other.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Announcing the appointment of Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro as the new Sarkin Bwari in Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday, the minister noted that peace is necessary for any meaningful development.

The new appointee, Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro succeeds his late father, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammad Musa Ijakoro, who died on 29th August 2017.

The appointment of the new Sarkin Bwari was done pursuant to the powers conferred on the Honourable Minister under the relevant sections of the FCT Chiefs (Appointment & Deposition) Act, 1997 and in accordance with established customs and traditions of the Bwari Chiefdom.

The nomination of Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro was accordingly endorsed by the Bwari Kingmakers.

Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro was born in Bwari on 9th June, 1977. He attended primary and secondary education in Suleja and Kwali respectively and holds a diploma in public administration from the University of Abuja and a B.Sc in public administration from Nasarawa State University, Keffi. Until his appointment to the throne of Sarkin Bwari, he was the Chiroman Bwari.

The FCT Minister observed that the exalted traditional office of Sarkin Bwari demands high sense of responsibility, maturity, and commitment and therefore implored Ijakoro to strive to uphold those virtues at all times.

The post Bello Appoints New Sarkin Bwari, Preaches Peace appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.