Bello Appoints New Sarkin Bwari, Preaches Peace

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called on all stakeholders, particularly the people of Bwari Chiefdom to live in peace with each other.

Announcing the appointment of Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro as the new Sarkin Bwari in Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday, the minister noted that peace is necessary for any meaningful development.

The new appointee, Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro succeeds his late father, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammad Musa Ijakoro, who died on 29th August 2017.

The appointment of the new Sarkin Bwari was done pursuant to the powers conferred on the Honourable Minister under the relevant sections of the FCT Chiefs (Appointment & Deposition) Act, 1997 and in accordance with established customs and traditions of the Bwari Chiefdom.

The nomination of Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro was accordingly endorsed by the Bwari Kingmakers.

Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro was born in Bwari on 9th June, 1977. He attended primary and secondary education in Suleja and Kwali respectively and holds a diploma in public administration from the University of Abuja and a B.Sc in public administration from Nasarawa State University, Keffi. Until his appointment to the throne of Sarkin Bwari, he was the Chiroman Bwari.

The FCT Minister observed that the exalted traditional office of Sarkin Bwari demands high sense of responsibility, maturity, and commitment and therefore implored Ijakoro to strive to uphold those virtues at all times.