Ben Murray Bruce describes Port Harcourt & Enugu Airports as “Disgraceful” after Visit

Senator Ben Murray Bruce (Bayelsa East) has lamented the deplorable state of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and Port Harcourt International Airport. Bruce, who led members of the Senate Aviation Committee to airports shared photos and wrote: Senate Aviation Committee on oversight in Enugu airport. Disgraceful airport. Dirty toilets. Failed runway, approach lights not working. […]

The post Ben Murray Bruce describes Port Harcourt & Enugu Airports as “Disgraceful” after Visit appeared first on BellaNaija.

