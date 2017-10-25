Ben Woodburn Signs New Contract Extension With Liverpool

Ben Woodburn has committed his long-term future to Liverpool by signing a new contract.

Ben Woodburn signed the deal this afternoon after becoming the Reds’ youngest ever goalscorer when he netted in League Cup tie last year.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to sign a new contract with Liverpool,” the 18-year-old told the club’s website.

“This is the club I want to stay at and be here as long as possible. When I was told, all I wanted to do was sign the contract.

“It feels good. Now I just want to carry on and hopefully show the manager what I can do.”

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool is the right place for Ben Woodburn to continue his development after the youngster signed a deserved contract extension at the club.

“This is brilliant news, although without sounding complacent about it, it is absolutely not a surprise,” the Liverpool boss said.

“Ben knows how committed we are to him and he and his family know this is the best environment for him to grow, learn more and become even better and better.

“What a talent this young man is. We don’t call him the Prince of Wales for nothing, although judging by his facial expression when we do he would probably be happy if we stopped with this!

“Ben is that perfect balance of talent and attitude. One of either is OK – to fulfil your potential at the very highest level you need to have the maximum of both.”

