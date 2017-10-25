Benita Okojie shares New Photo Of Husband And Baby

Gospel singer Benita Okojie and her husband Olawale Adeyinna hwelcomed their baby boy last week, and it seems they had the baby’s naming ceremony already. The couple got married in November 2016. Benita shared the photo on her Instagram page with the caption: I wish I had the words to express how I feel. God, …

