Benita Okojie welcomes Baby Boy!

Gospel singer Benita Okojie and her husband Olawale Adeyinna have welcomed their baby boy! The couple got married in November 2016. Benita shared the photo above on her Instagram page with the caption: I wish I had the words to express how I feel. God, You’re too cool!! #Owase @olawaleaa – Our prince, our reward from God! 😍😚😍

The post Benita Okojie welcomes Baby Boy! appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

