Benue anti-open grazing law: Herdsmen reveal next line of action
Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Benue chapter, has disclosed that its members are ready to leave Benue ahead of the November 1 deadline for the implementation of the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Law. Chairman of the association, Alhaji Garus Gololo, told newsmen in Makurdi that they had no other option since the Government […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
