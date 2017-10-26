Benue govt. sacks college provost, registrar

The Provost of the College of Education, Katsina-Ala, Professor Mathias Nder and the College Registrar, Dominic Atongo, have been sacked by Benue State government. The State Executive Council took the decision after deliberating on the report and recommendations on administrative panel of inquiry into the crisis rocking the institution. The Council also received the report […]

