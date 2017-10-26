Benue govt. sacks college provost, registrar
The Provost of the College of Education, Katsina-Ala, Professor Mathias Nder and the College Registrar, Dominic Atongo, have been sacked by Benue State government. The State Executive Council took the decision after deliberating on the report and recommendations on administrative panel of inquiry into the crisis rocking the institution. The Council also received the report […]
Benue govt. sacks college provost, registrar
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!