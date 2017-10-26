Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester City player Gabriel Jesus has outgunned Lionel Messi and SMASHED Cristiano Ronaldo already! – Manchester Evening News

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Manchester Evening News

Manchester City player Gabriel Jesus has outgunned Lionel Messi and SMASHED Cristiano Ronaldo already!
Manchester Evening News
Gabriel Jesus has racked up a remarkable milestone … by hitting the 50-goal mark faster than scoring machines Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester City hitman reached his half-century of senior goals with his Champions League decider …
Ronaldo seeks to earn salary similar to Messi'sDaily Post Nigeria
Dimitar Berbatov Picks Messi Over Ronaldo: 'He's the F*****g Greatest'Sports Illustrated
Why 'The Best' Is Yet To Come For Ronaldo And RealNigerian Observer
PEOPLE.com –9NEWS.com –Sportskeeda –ESPN FC
all 41 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.