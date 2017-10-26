Bewarang Lauds Fresh Nomination For Football Africa Awards

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Coach Bitrus Bewarang, technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described the nomination of Referees Appointment Committee chairman of the NFF, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Fresh for the maiden ‘Football Africa Awards’ for the categories of African Football Executive of the Year and African Football News-maker of the Year Awards respectively, as a well deserve honour.

Bewarang who showered praises on Fresh, said the Niger State born football administrator deserve the recognition for his steady contributions to the growth of football development in Nigeria, and beyond.

“These nominations for the two award categories is well deserved of a man who is working very hard always to ensure the development and growth of the game in the country from the grassroots to the national level and the Super Eagles too.

“The Technical Department of the NFF wish him well for the awards”, Bewarang stated.

The Awards, which is part of the first edition of the Football Africa Forum, will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa on 30 November – 1 December 2017.

Mr. Gerrit Davids, Founder and Director of the Football African Forum and Awards made the announcement of Mr. Fresh’s nominations earlier this week in Johannesburg.