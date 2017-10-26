Biafra: Bishop orders church members to embark on 40 days fasting for IPOB

The General overseer, Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (aka By Fire By Fire), Nnewi in Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has ordered his congregation to embark on a 40-day fasting and prayer session over the quest for the restoration of Biafra by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In an interview […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

