Biafra: ECOWAS court orders Nigerian govt to pay N88bn to civil war victims

Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Court of Justice, on Monday ordered the Nigerian Government to pay the sum of N88billion as compensation to nine victims of the Nigerian Civil war. The regional court gave the ruling while ordering all parties in the matter to abide by the terms of the settlement. Part of […]

