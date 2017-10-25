Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: How Ojukwu’s ‘lies’ caused civil war – Gowon

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

Former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has disclosed how lies by late warlord, Odumegu Ojukwu after the Aburi accord led to Biafra civil war, between 1967 and 1970. Gowon made the claim while giving insight into what happened at the Aburi Conference, in Ghana, convened to resolve Nigeria’s political logjam. He said […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

