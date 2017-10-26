Biafra: IPOB reacts to Gowon’s claim that Ojukwu’s ‘lies’ caused civil war

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday reacted to former Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon’s claim that lies by the late warlord, Odumegwu Ojukwu led to Nigerian Civil war. IPOB described the comment as a “bouquet of falsehood.” The group insisted that history has it “documented on granite that Gowon reneged on Aburi […]

Biafra: IPOB reacts to Gowon’s claim that Ojukwu’s ‘lies’ caused civil war

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

